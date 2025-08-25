Skip to Content
Buhl skate park vandalized with racist and gang graffiti; Police seek public’s help

today at 11:08 AM
BUHL, Idaho (KIFI) — Police in Buhl are actively investigating Vandalism at Buhl Skate Park. Authorities say Friday evening, August 22, 2025, between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., the park was vandalized with graffiti containing gang-related markings, racial slurs, and hate symbols.

"This type of criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community," stated Buhl Police in a post. "Acts of hate and gang affiliation undermine the safety, inclusiveness, and values we stand for in Buhl. The Police Department takes this matter very seriously, and we are actively investigating the incident."

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is encouraged to contact the Buhl Police Department at 208-735-1911.

