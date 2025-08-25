“Common-Sense Law stays in effect”: Federal Judge allows Idaho’s University Restroom Law to remain in effect during legal challenge

The following is a news release from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador's office:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced today that Idaho defeated an attempt to block enforcement of House Bill 264, the state’s university restroom privacy law. U.S. District Judge David Nye denied a motion for preliminary injunction that sought to suspend the law while litigation continues, meaning Idaho’s protections for student privacy remain fully enforceable during the case.

“Parents shouldn't have to worry that their daughters will be forced to share restrooms with biological males while pursuing their education,” said Attorney General Labrador. “The court’s ruling ensures that Idaho’s common-sense law stays in effect while the lawsuit proceeds. We will continue to defend these protections until this case reaches its final resolution.”

Two individuals sued in July seeking to use opposite-sex restrooms at Boise State University and the University of Idaho. Judge Nye’s opinion found that the challengers had not shown their claims were likely to succeed and emphasized that Idaho has a substantial interest in protecting students’ right to privacy.

House Bill 264 requires multi-occupancy restrooms at Idaho’s public universities to be designated “male” or “female” based on biological sex, while ensuring single-user accommodations for anyone unwilling or unable to use a multi-occupancy restroom consistent with their biological sex.

By denying the preliminary injunction, the court left Idaho’s law in place for the duration of the case. The Office of the Attorney General will continue to vigorously defend the statute on behalf of Idaho families and students through the conclusion of the litigation.