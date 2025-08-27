Voters to decide on new performing arts addition for South Fremont High School

School Trustees for Fremont School District approve a bond election for a new performing arts addition to South Fremont High School. The vote will take place on November 4, 2025.

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)— Voters in Fremont County will decide in November if a new performing arts addition can be constructed at South Fremont High School.

The Fremont County School Distict 215 trustees have a bond election to be held on November 4, 2025.

According to a district's news release, the $17 million bond would add an auditorium, classrooms, and other related improvements needed. It would also include furnishings and equipment needed to operate the new facility.

The district estimates the average annual tax impact to be $30.28 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.

The bond will need a two-thirds majority approval.