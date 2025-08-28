Idaho Fish and Game issues salvage order for Mackay Reservoir

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game:

MACKAY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has issued a fish salvage order for Mackay Reservoir, effective August 30 through October 31, 2025.

The Big Lost River Irrigation District is in the process of draining Mackay Reservoir to complete essential dam maintenance and prepare for future infrastructure upgrades. As water levels decline, many fish in the reservoir will be lost. The temporary salvage order is intended to maximize public use of the fishery before that occurs.

During the salvage order:

Anglers may harvest fish without bag or possession limits.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

All methods of take are allowed except the use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electric current.

This order applies only to the flatwater portion of Mackay Reservoir. It does not apply to:

The Big Lost River downstream of Mackay Dam.

Any inflowing waters, including those crossing the dry portions of the reservoir bed.

For updates or more information, please visit idfg.idaho.gov or contact the Upper Snake Regional Office at (208) 525-7