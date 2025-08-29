EIPH announces Opioid Settlement Subgrants for organizations combatting the opioid crisis

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Eastern Idaho Public Health is excited to announce the opportunity to provide subgrants to organizations working to combat the opioid crisis in Eastern Idaho. EIPH’s vision focuses on healthy people in healthy communities with a mission to prevent disease, disability, and premature death, promote healthy lifestyles, and protect and promote the health and quality of our environment.

Opioid settlements from drugmakers and major pharmaceutical distributors will provide funding for treatment, recovery, prevention, and harm reduction in Idaho.

Strategies eligible for subgrant funding must align with the approved opioid abatement strategies found on the Office of the Attorney General for the State of Idaho’s website.

The opioid settlement subgrant application can be found on Eastern Idaho Public Health’s website.

Eastern Idaho Public Health aims to award $70,000 in subgrants to organizations working to combat the opioid crisis in the following Idaho counties: Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, and Teton. Although the application is open to all organizations working to combat the opioid crisis within Region 7, priority will be given to non-profit organizations, local governments, first responders, schools, and healthcare providers.

The Fiscal Year 2026 EIPH Opioid Settlement Subgrant Application can be found on EIPH’s Drug Overdose Prevention Webpage. For questions, please contact Mallory Johnson at mjohnson@eiph.idaho.gov.