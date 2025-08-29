Idaho Falls and Pocatello finalize candidate lists for fall municipal election

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — The candidate lists are now final for city elections across Eastern Idaho, following the 5 p.m. deadline for residents to throw their names into the ring today. Hopefuls have until next Friday, September 5th, to withdraw their names from consideration.

“Elections are how voters express their wishes and hold their government accountable,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Election Day is November 4. There will be debates, forums, media spotlights, and plenty of social media posts between now and then. I encourage all eligible city voters to take advantage of these opportunities to learn about the candidates so that your vote truly expresses your will.”

Here is the complete list of candidates who have filed for city offices in Idaho Falls and Pocatello:

Idaho Falls

Mayor

Jeff Alldridge

Lisa Burtenshaw

Christian Ashcraft

Brian Tomasko

Council Seat #2

Jordan Bardsley

Christopher Joseph Brunt

Teresa Dominick

Brandon Lee

Mosy Moran

Stephanie Taylor-Thompson

Bradley Whipple

Council Seat #4

Jared Dominick

Jim Francis

Council Seat #6

Jim Freeman

Ryan Hancock

Creta Larsen

James T. Skinner

Pocatello

Mayor

Brian Blad

Steve Brown

Greg Cates

Mark Dahlquist

Nate Kessel

Alana Leonhardy

Carta Sierra “Idaho Law/Idaho Lorax”

Council Seat #4

Dakota Bates

James Bucci

Jim Young

Council Seat #5

Linda Leeuwrik

Keven Lewis

Jeremy Marley

Stacy Satterfield

Council Seat #6

Melissa Hartman

Ann Swanson

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can confirm their registration status, request an absentee ballot, view sample ballots, and find their polling place at VoteIdaho.gov. The website also provides additional election and voting resources.