Idaho Falls and Pocatello finalize candidate lists for fall municipal election
EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — The candidate lists are now final for city elections across Eastern Idaho, following the 5 p.m. deadline for residents to throw their names into the ring today. Hopefuls have until next Friday, September 5th, to withdraw their names from consideration.
“Elections are how voters express their wishes and hold their government accountable,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said. “Election Day is November 4. There will be debates, forums, media spotlights, and plenty of social media posts between now and then. I encourage all eligible city voters to take advantage of these opportunities to learn about the candidates so that your vote truly expresses your will.”
Here is the complete list of candidates who have filed for city offices in Idaho Falls and Pocatello:
Idaho Falls
Mayor
- Jeff Alldridge
- Lisa Burtenshaw
- Christian Ashcraft
- Brian Tomasko
Council Seat #2
- Jordan Bardsley
- Christopher Joseph Brunt
- Teresa Dominick
- Brandon Lee
- Mosy Moran
- Stephanie Taylor-Thompson
- Bradley Whipple
Council Seat #4
- Jared Dominick
- Jim Francis
Council Seat #6
- Jim Freeman
- Ryan Hancock
- Creta Larsen
- James T. Skinner
Pocatello
Mayor
- Brian Blad
- Steve Brown
- Greg Cates
- Mark Dahlquist
- Nate Kessel
- Alana Leonhardy
- Carta Sierra “Idaho Law/Idaho Lorax”
Council Seat #4
- Dakota Bates
- James Bucci
- Jim Young
Council Seat #5
- Linda Leeuwrik
- Keven Lewis
- Jeremy Marley
- Stacy Satterfield
Council Seat #6
- Melissa Hartman
- Ann Swanson
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can confirm their registration status, request an absentee ballot, view sample ballots, and find their polling place at VoteIdaho.gov. The website also provides additional election and voting resources.