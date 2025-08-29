Traffic ground to a halt on US-20 after multi-vehicle accident

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused significant traffic disruptions on US-20 near Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls (exit 307), blocking both westbound lanes and the left eastbound lane. The Idaho State Police and other emergency responders are reportedly on the scene.e.

Drivers are urged to seek alternative routes and exercise extreme caution in the area. ITD's Idaho 511 has confirmed the road closures and is advising motorists to expect substantial delays.

Images from the scene show a Penske box truck with noticeable damage to its rear. A dark-colored sedan was also involved, with damage visible on both its front and back. In addition, a Tiffin Allegro Open Road mobile home appears to have sustained significant damage to its front-left passenger side.

As of now, authorities have not released any information regarding potential injuries or the official cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide additional details as they become available.