Yellowstone rivers partially reopen for fishing as temperatures drop

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park:

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY- Effective immediately, select rivers and streams that had been previously closed due to high water temperatures and low flows in Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen to fishing due to recent cooler temperatures and rainfall. Fishing remains closed from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day due to continuing warm water temperatures and low river flows.

Water temperatures in select rivers and streams continue to exceed 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 degrees Celsius) in recent days, and flows are low. These conditions are lethal to trout, and the partial closure will protect the park’s native and wild trout fisheries and will remain in effect until conditions improve.

Staff will continue to monitor the water temperatures. The closure may be lifted if water temperatures adequately cool or be reinstated if temperatures rise.

Which rivers and streams will be closed daily from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day?

Water temperatures on the following rivers and creeks cool off at night, allowing for fishing for part of the day:

The Madison River and all associated tributaries.

The Firehole River and all associated tributaries.

The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries downstream of Norris Campground.

What will be open?

Yellowstone Lake and other lakes will remain open to fishing from sunrise to sunset as specified in the 2025 Fishing Regulations booklet.

All other rivers and streams not listed as closed.

Anglers: Please fish during the coolest times of day and land fish quickly. Do not play hooked trout to exhaustion. Gently handle fish in the water as much as possible and let them recover before release. Your cooperation will protect the park’s fisheries.