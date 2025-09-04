Idaho Attorney General’s Office recovers $500K for consumer in crypto dispute with Coinbase

The following is a news release from the Idaho Office of the Attorney General:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorney General Raúl Labrador recovered $500,000 for an Idaho consumer who filed a complaint against Coinbase, a cryptocurrency retailer, after a large deposit was not accurately credited to their account. The consumer contacted the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, which enforces the Idaho Consumer Protection Act and other related statutes to protect Idahoans from fraudulent and deceptive practices.

Before contacting the Office of the Attorney General, the consumer spent more than a month attempting to resolve the issue with Coinbase’s customer service. Despite multiple calls and repeated assurances that the matter was being elevated within the company, Coinbase failed to act. Frustrated, the consumer contacted a private attorney, who advised reaching out to the Office of the Attorney General, citing the growing public scrutiny of cryptocurrency platforms and confidence that the issue would be taken seriously.

“I’m grateful for the hard work my team of investigators does to protect Idaho families in consumer protection matters,” said Attorney General Labrador. “This recovery is significant for one individual, but every day my office is helping Idaho consumers in smaller ways, making sure consumers and businesses alike have a trusted partner to help resolve disputes and enforce the law fairly.”

The matter was resolved without the need for litigation. In response to the Attorney General’s inquiry, Coinbase cited a “temporary issue” in their systems and issued a full credit to the complainant’s account, including an extra $100 for the consumer, stating the customer’s experience was not up to their company standards.

The Consumer Protection Division investigates over 1,500 complaints each year. Many are resolved through informal dispute resolution, while others proceed to formal legal action in addition to individual complaints. The Consumer Protection Division also directs antitrust cases, ongoing multi-state settlements for harmful products such as opioids and tobacco, and provides extensive outreach and education to the public related to fraud, scams, and smart consumer practices.



Visit ReportScamsIdaho.com to learn more.