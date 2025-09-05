Wildfire near Blackfoot and Shelley reaches 40 acres

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — A 40-acre wildfire, named the Buckum Fire, is currently burning between Blackfoot and Shelley. The fire was first reported around 2:52 PM.

Details are limited, but the smoke is reportedly visible from the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Witnesses have reportedly seen large planes and helicopters on the scene dropping fire retardant. The specific crews responding to the fire are not yet known.

Local News 8 is tracking this developing story and will provide updates as more details are released.