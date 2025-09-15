BYU-Idaho’s 25th year marked by record enrollment

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Brigham Young University-Idaho is celebrating a record-breaking fall semester with an overall enrollment of 25,000 students. This milestone includes more than 6,500 new students, with roughly 5,500 of those being first-time freshmen.

The record numbers come as the university marks 25 years since President Gordon B. Hinckley of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that Ricks College would become BYU-Idaho.

"BYU-Idaho’s mission is to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities," said Alvin F. Meredith III, president of BYU-Idaho in a release announcing the record-breaking semester. "Students are drawn to the university because they find an education here that is both spiritually strengthening and academically rigorous."

The total enrollment figure accounts for both on-campus students and those participating in concurrent enrollment programs.

"We are thrilled to see so many students choose BYU-Idaho to begin pursuing their degrees and, ultimately, their careers,” said Rob Garrett, the university's chief of staff and executive strategy and planning vice president. “Their decision to come here demonstrates confidence in the kind of learning environment and community they will find."

Garrett added that the university is committed to supporting students’ academic, spiritual, and personal growth as they prepare for "meaningful jobs."