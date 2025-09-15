Two Montana residents sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A Montana man and woman have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl. Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced the sentencing of Carson Lee Maynard, 49, of Livingston, and Amy Marie Tillman, 43, of Lewiston.

Maynard was sentenced to 15 years (180 months) in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. Tillman received a sentence of nearly six years (70 months), followed by three years of supervised release. Both were also ordered to forfeit a residence in Livingston that was used in their drug operation.

According to court documents, the investigation began when an Idaho State Police trooper stopped a vehicle carrying Maynard and Tillman for a window tint violation. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of five pounds of methamphetamine and 3,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside a spare tire in the trunk.

Maynard and Tillman were returning to Montana from trips to New Mexico and Las Vegas, where they had acquired the drugs. They admitted to law enforcement that they planned to sell the narcotics upon their return to Montana. Maynard had a prior federal conviction for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the District of Montana.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2025. Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill presided over the case.

U.S. Attorney Whatcott praised the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Idaho State Police, the Missouri River Drug Task Force-HIDTA (Montana), and the Montana Highway Patrol for their work on the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Zoie Laggis prosecuted the case.