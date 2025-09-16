Solo hiker hospitalized after bear encounter near Yellowstone Lake

YELLOWSTONE (KIFI) — A 29-year-old solo hiker is recovering at a local hospital after a bear attack on the Turbid Lake Trail in Yellowstone National Park. The incident, which happened Tuesday afternoon, marks the first bear-related injury in the park this year.

The man, who has not been identified, was reportedly hiking alone in the Pelican Valley Bear Management Area when he encountered the bear. According to a statement from the National Park Service (NPS), the hiker deployed bear spray as the animal made contact. Despite this, the hiker suffered significant but non-life-threatening injuries to his chest and left arm.

Park medics responded and assisted the hiker out of the backcountry. He was then transported by ambulance to the Lake Medical Clinic before being flown to a nearby hospital for further care.

This is the first time a bear has injured a person in Yellowstone since a grizzly injured a solo hiker in May 2021 on the Beaver Ponds Trail near Mammoth Hot Springs.

The hiker initially believed the bear to be a black bear. However, due to the location and the animal's described behavior and size, park officials suspect it may have been a grizzly bear, according to the release. Bear management staff are reportedly attempting to confirm the species through DNA analysis.

The Turbid Lake Trail has been closed to the public until further notice while park staff conduct sweeps to ensure no other hikers are in the area.

In its official release, Yellowstone National Park emphasized that because the encounter was a "defensive reaction by the bear during a surprise encounter," no management action will be taken against the animal. This is a common policy when a bear's actions are deemed a natural response to being startled.

Stay Safe, Stay Bear Aware

Park officials are using this incident to remind visitors to be "Bear Aware" when in the park. They provided the following essential safety tips:

Carry bear spray and know how to use it.

and know how to use it. Hike in groups of three or more people.

of three or more people. Make noise to avoid surprising a bear, especially in areas with low visibility.

to avoid surprising a bear, especially in areas with low visibility. Stay alert and watch for fresh signs of bear activity, such as tracks or scat.

and watch for fresh signs of bear activity, such as tracks or scat. Maintain a distance of at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears at all times.

of at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears at all times. Do not run from a bear .

. Avoid hiking at dawn, dusk, or at night, as this is when grizzlies are most active.

The incident remains under investigation, and no further details have been released at this time.