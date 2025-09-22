Symphony tickets available for check out this season at Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Marshall Public Library is offering Idaho State Civic Symphony and Idaho State University theater tickets for check out during the 2025-2026 season.

The Idaho State Civic Symphony and Friends of the Marshall Public Library donated tickets to the library's 'Arts and Community Tickets' program, an annual initiative that allows library patrons to check out the passes and attend symphony performances for free.

The Friends of the Marshall Public Library also donated tickets for the Idaho State University theater this year.

The Idaho State Civic Symphony will kick off the season with their concert "One Day at a Time" on Friday, September 26.

ISU's School of Performing Arts will open their theater season with Christopher Durang's comedy "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike"; the first performance will be October 3.

Tickets to the symphony and theater are available to all adult Marshall Public Library cardholders one week before the performance. Tickets are checked out on a first-come, first-served basis and are only available for one show per household per season.

For more information on the Arts and Community Tickets program, visit the Marshall Public Library website. For performance dates and times, visit the Idaho State Civic Symphony and Idaho State University School of Performing Arts websites.