Butte Co. Sheriff investigating high school student confrontation involving firearm

Arco, Idaho (KIFI) — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating an altercation involving a group of high school students and an allegedly involved gun.

Investigators have determined the incident originated at a local high school on Thursday, September 25, and escalated after school hours at a city park, according to a BCSO press release.

During the park altercation, one young man presented a gun. Fortunately, the other individuals involved were able to secure the firearm from the individual. Authorities have confirmed that no one was injured in the incident, and the gun was never fired. Following the confrontation, all parties went their separate ways.

Law enforcement was notified later that evening when a report was made.

The Sheriff's Office is now actively investigating the incident and is coordinating closely with the Bingham County School District. The primary goal is to "ensure the safety and security of all students," per the release.

In response, the School District has requested an increased police presence at Butte County Schools.

Due to the individuals involved being minors, their names have not been released at this time. However, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed that once their investigation is complete, appropriate charges will be filed by the Butte County Prosecutor's Office.