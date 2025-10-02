New state-of-the-art ‘Truck 1’ to bolster Pocatello fire protection

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello is proud to announce the arrival of a brand-new aerial apparatus to the Pocatello Fire Department. The new apparatus will enhance the department’s ability to respond to emergencies and protect the community.

On September 30, 2025, crews welcomed Truck 1, a state-of-the-art tractor-drawn aerial, also known as a “Tiller Truck,” to the department’s fleet.

Truck 1 features a 107-foot aerial ladder, state-of-the-art technology, and enhanced maneuverability provided by its tiller steering system. The tiller has a separate cab and steering wheel with a driver in the back. Unlike standard ladder trucks, the aerial tiller allows for greater precision in navigating tight city streets, alleys, and challenging rural roads.

“This is more than just a fire truck, it’s an investment in safety, efficiency, and the future of our department,” said Chief Ryan O’Hearn. “The tiller truck expands our operational capabilities and ensures our firefighters have the best tools available to protect lives and property.”

Truck 1 will replace the 23-year-old Tower truck that has served the department since 2000. Over the coming weeks firefighters will be undergoing specialized training to ensure they are fully prepared to operate the new apparatus safely and efficiently. Truck 1 was approved by City Council and ordered in 2022 for $1.8 million.

The City of Pocatello continues to invest in modernizing equipment and strengthening emergency response. The acquisition reflects the City’s continued commitment to public safety.

For more information about the Pocatello Fire Department and its services, visit pocatello.gov/fire or call 208-234-6201.