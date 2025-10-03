59-year-old passenger hospitalized after crash near McCammon

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) — A 59-year-old man from China has been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash east of McCammon on Thursday night. The injured man, a passenger in a minivan, was airlifted from the scene following the collision.

According to the Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash occurred late Thursday evening, around 10:13 PM, on US Highway 30.

A 2025 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 58-year-old woman from China, was traveling westbound with her 59-year-old passenger. As the driver attempted to make a left turn off US-30 onto East Price Road, the minivan was struck by an eastbound 2008 Ford F-250 pickup. The pickup was driven by a 55-year-old man from Washington.

The 59-year-old male passenger from the Toyota Sienna was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. ISP did not release any details on the conditions of the drivers.

The eastbound lanes of US-30 were blocked for approximately four hours as emergency crews worked the scene and the investigation began.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.