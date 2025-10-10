Greater Idaho Falls Chamber announces 2025 Hall of Fame nominees

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has officially announced the impressive lineup of nominees for the 2025 Hall of Fame Awards, an annual ceremony celebrating local businesses.

"The Hall of Fame Awards celebrate the businesses, organizations, and individuals who embody the spirit of the Greater Idaho Falls area, those who build, serve, and inspire," said Paul Baker, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. "It’s a chance to honor the legacy of community builders and spotlight those shaping our future."

The 2025 Hall of Fame Nominees

The following businesses and organizations have been nominated for induction into the prestigious 2025 Hall of Fame class:

Idahoan foods

Teton Toyota

The Museum of Idaho

Oswald's repair

Broulim's fresh foods

Barrett Business Services

Mountain View and Idaho Falls community hospitals

Reed's dairy.

In addition to the main Hall of Fame inductees, the ceremony will announce winners in three distinct special categories:

4 Under 40 Awards, recognizing emerging leaders under the age of 40

Community Hero Award, celebrating extraordinary service and civic contribution

Rize X Leadership Award, honoring individuals demonstrating visionary leadership and innovation in business

The winners for all categories will be announced at the official ceremony on Thursday, November 6th, held at the Downtown Events Center in Idaho Falls.

For more information on tickets or to attend, click HERE.