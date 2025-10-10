Road Near Highway 33 Closed as Deputies Investigate Fatal Crash

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Madison County Deputies are currently on the scene of a fatal crash in the area of 11000 East, south of Highway 33.

11000 East is closed from 2000 North to East Highway 33 while deputies investigate the crash with assistance from the Idaho State Police.

There is no disruption to traffic on Highway 33 at this time.

Officials are directing the public to avoid the area and use alternate routes. Madison County Sheriff's Office will provide an update once the roadway has reopened.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.