URGENT: Bonneville County Sheriff seeks public’s help locating missing teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is urgently appealing to the public for help in locating a missing and endangered runaway juvenile, Brekyn Stoltz. The 15-year-old left his home yesterday morning and has since sent messages indicating he is not coming home and may harm himself.

BCSO confirmed that Brekyn Stoltz was last seen yesterday morning, Thursday, October 9th, near his home on Cordell St. He was reportedly heading toward school but never arrived. Brekyn then contacted his home this morning and made statements to his family suggesting self-harm.

Brekyn is described as a white male, approximately 5’7” tall and weighing around 120 lbs. He has Brown Hair and Brown Eyes. At the time he went missing, Stoltz was last seen wearing a black hoodie and carrying a skateboard.

The Sheriff’s Office has received an unconfirmed tip that Brekyn may have been spotted overnight near the intersection of Fanning and Garfield. The BCSO is asking residents in that area and others to remain vigilant and report any information immediately.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone who knows of Brekyn Stoltz's current whereabouts, or has seen a teen matching his description, IMMEDIATELY contact Bonneville County Dispatch at: 208-529-1200.

