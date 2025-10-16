Skip to Content
Railroad Crossing malfunction snarls traffic on 7th and Yellowstone in Rexburg

today at 5:19 PM
Published 5:26 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — A malfunctioning railroad crossing at the intersection of 7th Street and Yellowstone Hwy has brought traffic to a standstill in Rexburg.

The Rexburg Police Department has confirmed that officers are currently on the scene, and railroad technicians are en route. Drivers are being directed to take alternate routes and completely avoid the intersection until the issue is resolved.

For updates or more information, click HERE.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

