Skip to Content
Top Stories

Major crash snarls I-15 traffic between Fort Hall, Pocatello

Northbound traffic is at a standstill following an accident between Pocatello and Ft. Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.
ITD Camera
Northbound traffic is at a standstill following an accident between Pocatello and Ft. Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025.
By
today at 10:07 AM
Published 10:16 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A major two-vehicle crash brought traffic to a screeching halt along I-15 between Fort Hall and Pocatello.

First responders are on the scene at Milepost 77 north of Pocatello. The right northbound lane is currently blocked.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the crash was fatal; however, ISP has not released an official statement at this time. Local News 8 has reached out to ISP to confirm these details.

The Idaho Transportation Department is urging drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content