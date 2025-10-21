Major crash snarls I-15 traffic between Fort Hall, Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A major two-vehicle crash brought traffic to a screeching halt along I-15 between Fort Hall and Pocatello.

First responders are on the scene at Milepost 77 north of Pocatello. The right northbound lane is currently blocked.

Multiple outlets are reporting that the crash was fatal; however, ISP has not released an official statement at this time. Local News 8 has reached out to ISP to confirm these details.

The Idaho Transportation Department is urging drivers to use caution when traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide more details as they become available.