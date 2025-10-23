Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office releases new bodycam/drone video in Shelley officer-involved shooting

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office has released new video footage, compiled from body camera and drone perspectives, detailing the events of the August 19th shooting death of 35-year-old Talon Sessions.

This release follows a decision made over a month ago when both the Bonneville County and Bingham County deputies involved were cleared of any wrongdoing. Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley concluded that the deputies were justified in their actions after a thorough investigation by the Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

RELATED: Deputies cleared in Shelley officer-involved shooting, Prosecutor says deadly force was justified

The incident that ultimately led to the officer-involved shooting began with an attempted 4-wheeler theft at a home near Shelley at just before 11:00 p.m. on August 19th. According to the initial 911 reports, the homeowner confronted the suspect, later identified as Sessions, in an exchange of gunfire that left both the homeowner and Sessions wounded before Sessions fled the scene.

According to Prosecutor Jolley’s report, deputies located Sessions lying in the brush west of the property shortly after arriving. The video footage shows Sessions holding a revolver as law enforcement approached. Though he initially appears to struggle, he then shifted position and repeatedly attempted to raise the weapon toward the deputies.

Deputies yelled multiple times for Sessions to drop the weapon, show his hands, and surrender, even offering medical help and warning the man they had a K-9 unit on the way. Despite this, Sessions ultimately raised the revolver and pointed it directly at the deputies. In response, six deputies from both counties then fired a total of 30 rounds, killing Sessions.

The newly compiled footage features portions of the 911 calls received by Bingham County Dispatch, in addition to the on-the-ground body camera and aerial drone video. According to Sgt. Bryan Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the video is intended to supplement and provide additional context to the prosecutor's earlier review of the incident.

To view the video, click HERE. Editor's Note: This video contains graphic content and may be disturbing or inappropriate for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.



