Power restored to over 1,000 north of Shelley

today at 11:05 AM
Published 11:11 AM

UPDATE:

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — As of 11:40 AM, power has been restored after multiple outages were reported in the Shelley area. For updates, click HERE.

ORIGINAL:

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — More than a thousand Rocky Mountain Power customers south of Idaho Falls are currently without electricity due to multiple outages reported in the Shelley area.

The power loss was called in around 10:40 AM and is impacting approximately 1,081 residents between Shelley and Mitchell. The cause of the outage has not been released at this time.

Rocky Mountain Power says its crews have arrived on the scene to assess and repair the damage. They anticipate power will be restored by 3:00 PM this afternoon. For updates, click HERE.

