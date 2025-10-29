Winter Is Coming: ITD & ISP offer free winter driving classes

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO FALLS – Winter travel in Eastern Idaho means more than just tossing on a jacket before you go. The Idaho Transportation Department is teaming up again with the Idaho State Police to offer free winter driving safety classes to help Eastern Idaho drivers be prepared for the reality that snow and ice changes everything.

Registration is now open for these popular, helpful sessions at the following places and dates:

Idaho Falls

Wednesday, November 5 @ 7 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Middle School, 3443 N Ammon Rd

Register for Idaho Falls

Rexburg

Wednesday, November 12 @ 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

BYU-Idaho Little Theater, Manwaring Center, 101 E Viking Street

No registration needed

Pocatello

Tuesday, November 18 @ 5:30 p.m.

Chubbuck City Hall, 290 E Linden Ave.

Register for Pocatello

Rigby

Wednesday, December 3 @ 7 p.m.

ITD District 6 Office, 206 North Yellowstone

Register for Rigby

The classes are designed to help drivers prepare for Idaho’s winter conditions by covering topics like vehicle readiness, proper equipment, defensive driving techniques, and how to safely share the road with snowplows. Instructors include state troopers and ITD operators who bring firsthand experience from years of working on Idaho’s roads and responding to emergencies during severe weather.

While these classes are open to everyone of all ages and skill levels, they are especially valuable for:

Young drivers with limited winter driving experience

New drivers, including those preparing to start driver’s education in the next year

New residents facing their first Idaho winter

Participants who complete a class will receive a coupon for 10 percent off a new set of tires at any Les Schwab Tires location in Eastern Idaho from American Falls to St. Anthony. ITD and ISP extend a special thank you to Les Schwab for their partnership.

More information and direct links to these classes can be found on ITD’s website Travel page, itd.idaho.gov/travel.