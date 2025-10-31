Rare tornado touches down in Teton County

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Earlier this month, a rare EF-1 tornado touched down in Teton County, Wyoming, marking only the third time a tornado has been confirmed in the county since the 1980s and the latest season tornado.

The National Weather Service in Riverton officially confirmed that the tornado, dubbed the "Teton Canyon Tornado," touched down at approximately 1:35 p.m. on October 15th.

The storm caused significant damage in a section of the Caribou–Targhee National Forest near Alta, Wyoming. Hundreds of trees were uprooted or snapped along the track, which began at an elevation of about 7,900 feet and ended near 6,900 feet, according to NWS. Forest crews quickly cleared fallen trees to reopen roads and trails, assisting drivers and hikers who had been temporarily trapped in Teton Canyon.

Confirmation of the tornado’s track and intensity was a collaborative effort. The NWS used drone imagery from the Teton County, Wyoming, Sheriff’s Office and compared satellite images from before and after the storm. They ultimately used the Enhanced Fujita Scale’s “softwood tree” damage indicator to accurately classify the event as an EF-1.

This confirmation was made possible through the combined efforts of the National Weather Service, Teton County, Wyoming Emergency Management, the Teton County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office, and Caribou–Targhee National Forest.

Historical Context: Tornadoes in Teton County

Tornadoes remain extremely rare in Teton County. With the latest event, there have been only three recorded tornadoes in the area since modern weather records began:

July 21, 1987 – Teton–Yellowstone Tornado (F4): Among the highest-elevation tornadoes ever recorded in the United States, this F4 storm remains the strongest in Wyoming history. It tracked across the Teton Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park, damaging thousands of acres of forest with estimated peak winds between 207 and 260 mph.

(F4): Among the highest-elevation tornadoes ever recorded in the United States, this F4 storm remains the strongest in Wyoming history. It tracked across the Teton Wilderness and Yellowstone National Park, damaging thousands of acres of forest with estimated peak winds between 207 and 260 mph. June 12, 2022 – Gros Ventre Range Tornado (EF-2): A high-elevation tornado near Crystal Creek Campground northeast of Jackson with peak winds near 130 mph. It traveled about two miles through remote mountain terrain. Following the June 12 storm, the Bridger– Teton National Forest temporarily closed Crystal Creek Campground due to downed trees and hazard conditions.

(EF-2): A high-elevation tornado near Crystal Creek Campground northeast of Jackson with peak winds near 130 mph. It traveled about two miles through remote mountain terrain. Following the June 12 storm, the Bridger– Teton National Forest temporarily closed Crystal Creek Campground due to downed trees and hazard conditions. Oct. 15, 2025 – Teton Canyon Tornado (EF-1): The most recent event occurred in the Caribou–Targhee National Forest near Alta, producing winds up to 104 mph. This is the latest tornado for the season ever reported in Wyoming going back to 1950 when records started. Prior to this, the 10/7/1969 Goshen County tornado was the latest tornado of the season.

In a news release, the National Weather Service assures residents and travellers that tornadoes remain extremely rare in Teton County, and three documented events are not enough to indicate any measurable trend. To learn more about hazards and preparedness in Teton County, click HERE.