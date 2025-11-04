Two drivers walk away after crash in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two drivers fortunately walked away without injury after a late-afternoon crash Tuesday at the intersection of Broadway and Park Avenue near the Celt in downtown Idaho Falls.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, the incident took place around 5:00 PM. Police say the first driver was traveling westbound on Broadway and attempted to turn left onto Park Avenue but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The turning vehicle was struck by a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The force of the impact sent the second vehicle careening into a nearby light pole.

The driver cited for failure to yield has not been publicly identified. Neither driver was transported for injuries. The incident blocked traffic along a section of Broadway for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.