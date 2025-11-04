Skip to Content
Top Stories

Two drivers walk away after crash in downtown Idaho Falls

MGN GRAPHICS: Image Id: 601545
By
today at 7:09 PM
Published 7:18 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Two drivers fortunately walked away without injury after a late-afternoon crash Tuesday at the intersection of Broadway and Park Avenue near the Celt in downtown Idaho Falls.

According to the Idaho Falls Police Department, the incident took place around 5:00 PM. Police say the first driver was traveling westbound on Broadway and attempted to turn left onto Park Avenue but failed to yield to oncoming traffic. The turning vehicle was struck by a car traveling in the opposite direction.

The force of the impact sent the second vehicle careening into a nearby light pole.

The driver cited for failure to yield has not been publicly identified. Neither driver was transported for injuries. The incident blocked traffic along a section of Broadway for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.