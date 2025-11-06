Skip to Content
LDS Church names Elder Gérald Caussé to Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the church leadership has called and ordained a new member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the second-highest presiding body of the church.

The faith officially announced today that Elder Gérald Caussé, a 62-year-old native of Bordeaux, France, will be the newest apostle. He was called on November 6th.

“I’ve always had a testimony of Jesus Christ,” Elder Caussé said Thursday. “He’s always been in the center of my life. I know Jesus Christ lives. And I know He’s our Savior and Redeemer. What a wonderful thing it is to be a witness of Christ. That’s the best responsibility or stewardship we might have in our lives.”

This new appointment follows a period of significant transition for the Church's leadership. The calling comes after the passing of Church Prophet and President Russell M. Nelson in September. Following his passing, the First Presidency was temporarily dissolved until it was officially reorganized earlier this month under the Church's senior-most Apostle, President Dallin H. Oaks. Elder Caussé's ordination fills the vacancy created by this succession process.

According to the Church, at the time of his call, Elder Caussé was in his eleventh year serving as the Church’s Presiding Bishop, overseeing global operations, including humanitarian aid, welfare programs, tithing and fast offerings, physical facilities, and the organization of membership records.

