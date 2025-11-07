Skip to Content
Major Blackfoot road closure starts Monday: West Bridge Street shut down for sewer upgrade

today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:53 AM

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) — Drivers in Blackfoot — listen up! A major road closure is coming next week.

Starting Monday, October 10th, a section of West Bridge Street will be shut down to allow crews to upgrade a sewer lift station connecting to the city's wastewater treatment plant. The closure is expected to last through Thursday, affecting traffic from Parkway Drive, Doud Street, and the frontage road, plus drivers coming into town off Highway 39.

Courtesy: City of Blackfoot via Facebook

Local businesses will still have access, but drivers are being told to expect detours, delays, and slowdowns while that work gets done.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

