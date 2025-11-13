CEI Foundation honors community excellence at annual Celebration of Giving

The following is a news release from the College of Eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Foundation celebrated campus and community excellence at its annual Celebration of Giving event on Thursday, November 6, held at the

Westbank Convention Center. The evening recognized the achievements of faculty, staff, and community partners who have made outstanding contributions to CEI and its students.

The 2025 award recipients are:

Outstanding Staff of the Year – Jessica Taylor, Custodial Lead

Outstanding Faculty of the Year –Dr. Ben Burrows, General Education Instructor

Outstanding Adjunct Faculty of the Year – David Oliver, Cybersecurity

Constituent of the Year – Frontier Credit Union

“These awards represent our campus and community’s best,” said Dave Facer, Executive Director of the CEI Foundation. “We cannot say thank you enough to the recipients for the long-term, positive impact they have on so many people at CEI.”

In addition to honoring awardees, the CEI Foundation announced that it has awarded more than $400,000 in scholarships and campus grants for the 2025–2026 academic year, thanks to the generosity of donors throughout eastern Idaho.

Each year, the Celebration of Giving event reflects the Foundation’s mission to support students through scholarships, grants, and strategic initiatives that enhance the CEI experience. CEI and the Foundation extend their gratitude to all donors, alumni, and community partners who continue to invest in student success.

To learn more about the CEI Foundation or to contribute to student support, click HERE.