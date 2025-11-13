“Light the World Giving Machines” set to open on Saturday in Chubbuck

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints launched its worldwide "Light the World Giving Machine" initiative on Wednesday and said this year's event it’s bigger than ever.

The kiosks will be in 126 cities across 21 countries with first-time stops in places like South America, Japan, and Italy.

The Church covers all the costs so that 100 percent of every donation goes right to the charities. Since 2017, the initiative has raised nearly 50 million dollars worldwide.

East Idaho will see its own machines this holiday season allowing residents to "purchase" donations for local and international charities. You’ll have three chances to check them out.

Pocatello/Chubbuck will kick off the season on Saturday, November 15 at 11 a.m. at the ICCU headquarters. It's located at 4400 Central Way in Chubbuck. It will be open through November 30.

The machines then will be in Rexburg at the Hemming Village in Rexburg, December 1st through the 14th. The Hemming Village is located at 160 W 2nd S.

The final stop will be in Idaho Falls at the Grand Teton Mall, December 15th through January 1st, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Below are a list of local charities benefiting from the Giving Machines.

Pocatello-ICCU Headquarters:</strong> November 15—30, Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM

Aid for Friends

Bright Tomorrows Child Advocacy Center

South Eastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA)

United Way Southeastern Idaho

Bannock Youth Foundation

Rexburg-Hemming Village: December 1—14, Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership (EICAP)

Family Crisis Center

Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho

Idaho Falls Rescue Mission

Idaho Falls-Grand Teton Mall: December 15—January 1, Hours: 10 AM to 9 PM