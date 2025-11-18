ISU reveals Benny the Bengal Fierce New Look for school’s 125th Anniversary

The following is a news release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO, Idaho — Idaho State University’s beloved mascot, Benny the Bengal, pounced into Saturday’s final 2025 season home football game with a new energy after a short pre-game disappearance, leaving fans chanting, “Where’s Benny?!”

Just in time for the University’s 125th Anniversary celebration in 2026, Benny reintroduced himself to fans with a whole new look. Sporting vibrant “Roarange” fur and a fierce expression, Benny is even more ready to hop onto the court or field to rally Bengal fans. Those who attended the game enjoyed Benny’s reveal during a performance with the Bengal Dancers and ISU Cheer squad. The Bengals beat the Weber State Wildcats 31-3 and will face the Idaho Vandals in Moscow this Saturday, November 22 at 2 p.m. MST.

Benny may look a bit different, but his fresh new features align with his timeless personality. You’ll still see him running through the stands during football games, getting fans pumped up for the game, and if your popcorn happens to go missing, Benny might be to blame.

In addition to his athleticism and slightly mischievous demeanor at sporting events, Benny has a variety of public appearances lined up, so Bengal fans and friends of all types can meet him. Along with men’s and women’s basketball games during the 2025-2026 season, you’ll see Benny at the ISU Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 2. You may even be able to catch a glimpse of Benny at ISU’s Winter Commencement on December 20 as he congratulates graduating students on the field prior to and following the ceremony.

As part of the University’s mascot program, two ISU students were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship in support of their college education.

“We are delighted to continue the tradition of entertaining fans at ISU events with Benny’s athletic prowess and good-natured humor,” said Pauline Thiros, athletic director. “With incredible institutional support, two ISU students reap the benefits of a financially sustainable education while enjoying their opportunity to engage with Bengals at events throughout their time at ISU.”

Follow Benny on Instagram (@itsbennythebengal) to keep up with all his spirited activities and Go Bengals!