Bengal legends inducted into ISU Sports Hall of Fame

The following is a news release from Idaho State University:

POCATELLO, Idaho — In the late 1970’s, Kelly Rae packed her hopes and dreams into an old car and drove to Pocatello with just enough money to cover a single semester of tuition. Her goal was simple but bold — to walk on to the Idaho State University (ISU) softball team and earn an athletic scholarship that would allow her to continue her education.

On November 8, 2025 at the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center, Rae was inducted into the ISU Sports Hall of Fame along with a cohort of standout athletes: Lindsey Reed (women’s basketball), Vicky Galasso (softball), George Kyvernitis (men’s tennis), and Dan Taylor (football). Rae was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her enduring contributions to ISU and her community.

“Each of these inductees represents the best of what it means to be a Bengal,” said ISU President Robert Wagner in his opening remarks. “These are not just exceptional athletes; they are role models, leaders, and ambassadors of this university.”

Established in the 1960s and revived in the 1970s to celebrate athletic excellence, the ISU Sports Hall of Fame has long recognized those whose achievements elevated the reputation of the university and left a lasting mark on its athletics programs.

Lindsey Reed, a fierce competitor and one of ISU’s all-time scoring leaders in women’s basketball, helped lead the Bengals to a Big Sky Conference championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. Softball powerhouse Vicky Galasso rewrote ISU’s record books, earning national honors and becoming the first Big Sky Conference player to compete professionally. Tennis star George Kyvernitis dominated the Big Sky Conference, earning All-Conference First Team honors all four years and capturing the 1999 MVP title. Dan Taylor anchored the offensive line of ISU’s 1981 national championship football team and went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys. Rounding out the class, Kelly Rae turned her ISU softball experience into a lifelong legacy of mentorship, philanthropy, and service. Together, these honorees embody the determination, talent, and Bengal pride that have long defined ISU’s athletic tradition.

Lindsey Reed – Women’s Basketball

“Lindsey's athletic talents are obvious, but what is not as well known is how beloved Lindsey is in our community. She’s an exceptional representative of Idaho State. She’s the example of what we want our student athletes to become once they graduate.” - Seton Sobolewski, ISU Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Reed comes from a competitive family of five, and she says that’s where her drive originated. At ISU, Coach “Sobo” pushed for grit, and Reed thrived on a team that shared her determination. “We were out there for blood, we were out there to win, and I loved that.”

Her dad’s support was instrumental. He drove four hours each way to attend her games and that gave them time to reflect together. She shared one of the lessons she learned: "I realized from a young age that you take a lot more from a loss than from a win. A loss is a time to improve, reflect, and create a better game plan.”

Reed remembers a championship win vividly: "I had the ball in my hands. I had that moment where I could celebrate during the game. I knew we had it. Then we were swarmed. We were swarmed by so many people on the court that I couldn’t breathe."

Reed says that the lessons from ISU carried into her professional life in the beauty industry. “I’ve taken a lot from playing up here. They’re all good things, things that set you apart and take you to that next level. That’s exactly what ISU did for me, take my athletics and skills to the next level.”

Vicky Galasso – Softball

“It is evidently clear, and without question, that Vicky is not only the greatest softball player in our program's history, but also one of the greatest players in the history of the Big Sky Conference.” - Andrew Rich, ISU Softball Head Coach

Now a general manager and co-owner of a climbing gym in Texas, Galasso is recognized as the best and most decorated softball player to ever wear the Bengal jersey. During her remarks at the reception, Galasso emphasized how she was able to help build up the softball program with her teammates during her time at ISU. “The greatest thing for me is we came from zero to where we were in the span of four years. That alone seems impossible. What we built, what we created is the greatest pride I have from my time here.”

“Confidence is earned by stacking small wins,” she said. “However grim it may look, you have the power to change those circumstances. The team had a motto: Leave the jersey in a better place than you found it.”

Galasso did just that, and now encourages ISU softball players to continue striving to be the best: “These records are there for you to break. Go for it. You have all the tools. It’s a matter of self-belief and hard work.”

George Kyvernitis – Men’s Tennis

“George is one of the greatest players in ISU Men's Tennis history, having been named Big Sky Conference All-Conference First team selection all four years that he played for the Bengals. This feat has only ever been accomplished by 10 men's tennis players in Big Sky Conference history, and George is only the second player at ISU to achieve the feat.” - Oliver Good, ISU Men’s Tennis Head Coach

Kyvernitis reflected on the impact of his time at ISU as an international student, saying the biggest highlight was the team itself. "Coming from a country where I competed individually for 18 years, learning to compete as a team changed the norm for me. I felt like I had a family in another country, another state." He added that traveling to 12 different states and experiencing new places "enhanced the experience as an athlete and as a team" and made him appreciate ISU as a top NCAA Division I program.

Pauline Thiros, ISU Athletic Director, said she often points to Kyvernitis as an example for student-athletes: a man who crossed the world to pursue his dream and made it truly remarkable.

Kyvernitis, now managing partner at Kyvernitis Travel S.A., reflected on his lasting connection to ISU: "Pocatello has a special place in my heart. It’s a beautiful place, a beautiful campus. I think the future is going to be bright for this school, this town, this state. I will be on the sidelines, helping, supporting, maybe bringing the donuts to practice. I will do everything in my power, my strength, to be a good alumni and ally for the school."

Kelly Rae – Softball (Lifetime Achievement Award)

“She came to ISU, not with a secured scholarship. It was just on the chance that she might be able to work her tail off and earn enough money to make it through one semester at a time. She drove around the field on a motorcycle planting the spikes. She did the laundry. When you graduate after that experience, you could leave your alma mater feeling that you did not owe it anything, but Kelly Rae has never felt that way at Idaho State. I’ve only heard the words gratitude, and commitment.” - Pauline Thiros, Athletic Director ISU

Rae’s Hall of Fame recognition honors her resilience, dedication, and lifelong commitment to giving back to ISU and her community. Reflecting on her time at ISU, she recalled, "The most impactful…was the day before Thanksgiving 1978 when my coach offered me a manager’s scholarship. It changed the trajectory of my life…I’d probably be in prison otherwise."

On the sense of belonging she felt at ISU, Rae said, "It was a sense of belonging like I was born to be here…every inning, every practice, every game. It wasn’t just one time, it was all the time, and it continues."

Offering advice to students, Rae emphasized dedication and perseverance: "Commit. Commit. Commit. If you want to change your life, commit to it and don’t stop. Commit to your team, to your school. Commit to yourself. Commit to somebody. Commit to what you believe in, what you want to be, and what you want to do and don’t lose focus on that."

“On the field, he was a mountain. If you were lucky enough to run behind him, you knew you were going to make yards. He protected our ball carriers like a big brother, but it’s off the field where Dan’s heart really shines.” - ISU Sports Hall of Famer Clyde “Arnie” Bagley, Dan’s best friend, roommate, and teammate while at ISU

Taylor’s impact on Bengal football is undeniable. His teammates remember him for his work ethic and dedication, and they continue to hold him in deep respect.

Reflecting on his time at ISU, Taylor said, "One of the biggest moments was coming to ISU, playing football here. It was competitive. I loved it. It taught me life lessons I use today." On winning the national championship, he recalled, "The last play when we won…I will never forget that feeling. Never. How often do you really get to complete your dream?"

He also expressed gratitude for those who shaped his journey: "There are so many people to thank when you reach this level. But there’s one person I want to thank today, Coach Kragthorpe. When I went to the Cowboys, I took what he taught me."

Playing football at ISU gave Taylor mantras that have guided him throughout life, mantras such as "Never give up when things get hard." Today, he applies that same drive in his work in safety risk management in worldwide construction.

The Sports Hall of Fame is a reminder of what it takes to create standout athletes and programs. Coaches, loved ones, faculty, fans, and the athletic team all play an instrumental role. Rae credits Ellen Margolis, ISU Softball Coach when she came to ISU in 1975, with allowing her to finish her studies and graduate.

“I found hope,” Rae said. “Hope through getting an education. Combining opportunity with hope I found belief. Belief that if you can make a difference by helping or serving others in this world, why not do so? Thank you ISU athletic department for saving my life 47 years ago, and honoring my life work today.”