Pocatello Mayoral Run-Off Debate tonight on Local News 8

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Dec. 2nd Pocatello Mayoral Run-Off election is rapidly approaching. Tonight, November 19, Local News 8 is bringing you the Pocatello Mayoral Run-Off Debate, your chance to hear candidates Greg Cates and Mark Dahlquist answer the tough questions on the issues facing your community.

Local news 8's Doug Long and Linda Larsen will be moderating the event. Tune in tonight at 9 p.m. on channel 3.2 or watch live below: