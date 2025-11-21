Idaho Department of Education seeks public input on draft plan to free schools from red tape at the federal level

IDAHO (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Education is asking for the public's help to reduce federal paperwork and required tests for schools.

Over the past eight months, the department has been exploring ways to improve how the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) is being implemented.

They are asking people to review a draft plan that suggests changes to the state board of education. These options are designed to free schools from red tape at the federal level.

They hope this will allow the state to better meet local student achievement goals.

"We are taking every opportunity offered by the U.S. Department of Education to increase flexibility in federal programs," said Chief of Staff Greg Wilson. Our goal is to ensure schools can focus on serving students and addressing local needs rather than getting bogged down in reporting requirements and red tape.

The comment period will remain open through the end of the year. For more information and where you can make a comment about the federal flexibility draft recommendations, click HERE.