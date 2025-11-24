65th North closure begins December 1 for bridge replacement

The following is a press release from the Idaho Falls Public Works Street Division:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Beginning Dec. 1, 65th North will be closed between 5th West and 5th East (Lewisville Highway) to allow crews to remove the existing bridge and replace it with a wider structure over the Idaho Canal. During this closure, drivers will need to use 81st North or 33rd North as east- and westbound detour routes. Glen Abby Lane/Circle and the Sage Lakes Golf Course will be accessible from North 5th West, and Ender Lane and Brad Avenue will be accessible from North 5th East. The closure is anticipated to remain in place through April, weather permitting, with paving and remaining construction resuming once conditions allow.

The existing bridge is being replaced to ensure long-term safety and reliability, and the new bridge will be wider to accommodate a turning lane and better pedestrian and bicycle access. Replacing the bridge will bring the structure up to current safety standards, improve the roadway approaches, and provide a safer and more dependable connection for residents, businesses, and emergency services.

Please watch for posted signs, use alternate routes, and exercise caution near crews and equipment.