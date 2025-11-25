Pocatello Police conducting Active Shooter Training at Hawthorne Middle School today

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is asking the public to remain calm and not be alarmed by a large law enforcement and emergency services presence at Hawthorne Middle School today, Tuesday, November 25, 2025. PPD says it will be using the building for a training exercise while students are away for the Thanksgiving holiday, and there is absolutely no threat to the public.

The PPD, School Resource Officers, and Pocatello Emergency Services are utilizing the empty school building while students are away to conduct an Active Shooter Training. In an email to the public, the department states, "Please be aware that an increased police presence will be in the area as part of this planned exercise."

The training is set to last from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

