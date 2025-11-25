Pocatello Police’s annual “Give the Cops a Bird” food drive gathers over $4,000 and 71 Turkeys

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello police department is celebrating another successful year of “Give the Cops a Bird.” The community turned out strong for the 7th annual Thanksgiving holiday food drive.

This year, donations added up to $4165, 71 turkeys, and 96 pounds of food — all going to the Idaho foodbank to help those in need.

In a post on Facebook, Pocatello Police officers said they couldn't have done this without the support of the amazing community.

"Your generosity, energy, and kindness make this event what it has become today," stated the post. "We are truly grateful to each and every one of you who donated and made a difference this holiday season."