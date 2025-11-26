Confessed killer who fled to Idaho Falls sentenced to 60 Years for Bozeman Walmart Homicide

BOZEMAN, Montana (KIFI) — The man who confessed to brutally killing a woman and her dog in a Montana parking lot before fleeing with the victim’s remains to Idaho Falls has been sentenced to spend what will likely be the rest of his life behind bars.

On Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Judge Rienne H. McElyea sentenced Christopher Brandon Foiles, of Spokane, to 60 years in state prison with no possibility of parole for deliberate homicide.

On December 14, 2023, prosecutors say Foiles killed 34-year-old Megan Stedman and her dog in their RV while parked at a Walmart in Bozeman, MT. Foiles fled the state and was discovered a month later by law enforcement in Idaho Falls on Jan. 12, 2024, with his victim's remains still inside the RV.

Court documents reveal IFPD detectives set up surveillance on the motorhome after it was discovered in the city, working with authorities in Montana to obtain a search warrant.

Eventually, Foiles left the RV, and a detective contacted him. Foiles told the officer, "I am Chris Foiles. I killed my girlfriend; she is in the RV." Officers then found Stedman's body inside the back of the RV.

Folies was originally charged in Idaho with deliberate homicide in Idaho, where he initially pleaded not guilty, before being extradited to Montana. Once in the custody of the Treasure State, Folies was charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated animal cruelty, and identity theft.

Foiles initially pleaded not guilty but changed his plea to guilty in October.

In an interview with our partners KBZK in Bozeman, Stedman's 16-year-old daughter Jasmine Nataba said it was the closure they deserved, adding that her mother was, and still is, her hero.

“I feel like justice has been served. I feel like it was a closing point for our family and it’s time to heal from this," said Nataba. “I have to go on without her, and it hurts. I know that she’s still here with me, spiritually, just not physically.”