Eastern Idaho doctor killed in single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) — A 46-year-old Bingham County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night in Bonneville County. The incident occurred on 15th West near 81st South.

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies have identified the man as 46-year-old Steven Adams, a well-known obstetrician-gynecologist at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Mountain View Hospital, according to the medical center's websites. The Sheriff's Office confirms that DO Adam's family has been notified.

Preliminary reports indicate the crash happened sometime before 6:30 PM Thursday. Adams was reportedly traveling south on 15th West when, after passing another vehicle heading southbound, he lost control of his car.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and immediately began life-saving measures, but Adams was pronounced deceased due to his injuries.

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the cause of the crash and states that no further details are being released at this time pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.