City of Idaho Falls selects Zachary Jones as new City Attorney

The following is a news release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — After an extensive search and a lengthy and thoughtful deliberation period, the City of Idaho Falls has selected Zachary Jones as the new city attorney, pending City Council confirmation.

“Mr. Jones has already shown us what he can do as our interim city attorney. In a very short amount of time, he has demonstrated his ability to bring people together to build a team that will serve this city with excellence,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “His fresh perspective, exceptional legal training and willingness to master new areas of the law will be invaluable to Idaho Falls. He also brings something you can't teach — an innate sense of good judgment. We are confident that Mr. Jones and the city’s legal team will continue to provide the well-reasoned, sound and thoughtful counsel our city requires.”

Jones currently serves as the city’s interim city attorney, a role he assumed in September 2025 after previously working as assistant city attorney and prosecuting attorney. In these capacities, he has handled a wide range of responsibilities, including prosecuting criminal cases and providing civil counsel to departments such as Public Works, Parks and Recreation, Greater Idaho Falls Transit and the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Before joining the city, Jones worked as an associate attorney at Anderson, Julian & Hull LLP, where he prepared briefs, managed discovery and supported litigation. His background also includes extensive appellate work, serving as a staff attorney for Judge Jessica M. Lorello at the Idaho Court of Appeals and Judge Jason D. Scott in the Idaho Fourth Judicial District. In addition, he taught Advanced Advocacy as an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho College of Law.

Jones earned his juris doctor from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, graduating magna cum laude and ranking seventh in his class. He served as senior editor for both the BYU Law Review and the Education Law Journal. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts in statesmanship, summa cum laude, from George Wythe University.

“During my time at the city, I’ve been impressed by the dedication of the elected officials and city staff to making Idaho Falls a great place to live and work,” Jones said. “I will strive to continue that tradition of public service and do my level best to fulfill my new responsibilities with responsiveness, competence and fairness.”

The appointment will be presented to the City Council for consideration on Dec. 11. If confirmed, Jones will formally assume the role of city attorney and transition into his new responsibilities.