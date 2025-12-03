Fundraiser luncheon supports Bonneville County ‘Shop With A Cop’

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Local law enforcement officers are kicking into high gear for a heartwarming holiday tradition. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is calling on the community to join in a holiday fundraiser luncheon today, December 3rd, to support their annual Shop With a Cop event.

Happening today, from 11:30 AM to 1 PM, the Outback Steakhouse on Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls is hosting a special Build-Your-Own-Burger Bar. Each meal is $15, with all proceeds going directly to funding the local Shop With a Cop program.

The heartwarming tradition pairs local police and Sheriff's deputies with children, ages 5 to 12, who could benefit from a positive experience with law enforcement. The goal of the program is to build or improve a positive relationship, as each child and officer spend the morning Christmas shopping for the child’s immediate family.

The main event kicks off this Saturday, December 6th, beginning at 7 AM at the Eagle’s Lodge on Hemmert Ave in Idaho Falls. At 8 AM, the children and officers will participate in a special parade of cop cars before heading to Target to begin their shopping trip.