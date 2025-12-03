New Pocatello Mayor and City Council to be sworn in on January 8th

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The City of Pocatello has announced that Mayor-Elect Mark Dahlquist and the new City Council Members will take their oaths of office on Thursday, January 8th, 2026, at 6 PM. This ceremony will officially inaugurate the new leadership following the 2025 municipal elections.

The announcement follows the Mayoral Runoff Election held last night, where Dahlquist won decisively with 7,238 votes, or 62%, over his opponent, Greg Cates, who received 4,424 votes, or 38%.

Council Members-Elect Dakota Bates, Stacy Satterfield, and Ann Swanson, along with Mayor-Elect Dahlquist, will be sworn in by City Clerk Konni Kendell. Once they have taken their oaths, they will immediately take their seats at the dais to begin their four-year terms.

Members of the public are invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony and the remainder of the City Council Meeting that evening.