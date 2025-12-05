Pocatello City Council approves Rich Morgan as new CFO/City Treasurer

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho — After an extensive months-long search, the City of Pocatello has officially filled its Chief Financial Officer/City Treasurer position. During Thursday’s City Council meeting, Council Members voted to approve the hiring of Rich Morgan as the City’s next CFO/City Treasurer.

Morgan will oversee the City’s financial operations, including budget development, financial planning, reporting, treasury functions, and long-term fiscal strategy. The position plays a vital role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and responsible stewardship of public funds.

“Filling this position has been a high priority for the City,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We are pleased to welcome someone with the experience and knowledge that Rich Morgan has, as this is a key leadership role.”

Morgan will officially assume his duties December 8, 2025.

Morgan earned his Master’s Degree in Business from Idaho State University and began his career in the Bannock County Auditor’s Office, where he assisted in preparing the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. He later became a Certified Public Accountant and joined the Idaho State Tax Commission.

Following his tenure with the Tax Commission, Morgan worked for American Microsystems Incorporated while also serving on the Chubbuck City Council. In 2008, he began his service with the City of Chubbuck as City Clerk and Chief Financial Officer.

“I am excited and honored to step into this role and serve our community during this important transition,” said Morgan. “My focus will be strengthening the city’s financial foundation, supporting the dedicated staff in the Finance department, and ensuring that our work reflects transparency, accountability, and service to residents. I look forward to working closely with Mayor-Elect Dahlquist, the council, and the entire Pocatello team as we move the city forward together.”