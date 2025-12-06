Cops and Kids Help Community Members in Need During Holiday Season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Local police held their annual Cops and Kids holiday shopping event at the Chubbuck Walmart, serving 65 families in need.

This is one of the most beloved events in the community, as it establishes a strong relationship between the local law enforcement and children, all while helping those in need during the holidays. The day began with a breakfast at McDonald's, followed by a ride for all the children in a patrol vehicle.

The fleet of cop cars rolled into Walmart with lights on and sirens blaring. The cops and the children they were partnered with were welcomed by high school cheerleaders and Benny the Bengal for high fives and cheers. The children got to pick out toys for themselves and their families. They also grabbed art supplies, clothes and winter gear with their toys.

FOP vice president Gabe Rollene said, "We're out here giving back to the community and making sure every kid has a Christmas." Rollene has been a part of Cops and Kids for four years, and enjoys seeing the community come together to donate to the cause.

"It's just been awesome and it's always great to be out here with the kids and seeing how excited they are to be part of this," said Rollene.

Cheerleaders helped the kids and cops wrap the presents they chose from Walmart before showing them off.