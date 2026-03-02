Skip to Content
Local candidate filing opens today in Idaho

Published 12:45 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — If you’re thinking about running for local office, today’s the day. The filing period for candidates running for county or local offices in Idaho is now underway.

Candidates have until March 13th at 5 p.m. To get their names on the May 19th ballot. State and federal candidates, though, are already locked in, and the race for governor is now taking shape.

Idaho Governor Brad Little will be facing several challengers in May's Republican primary election:

GovernorMark Fitzpatrick (Republican)
Justin R. Plante (Republican)
Sean Calvert Crystal (Republican)
Ethan Giles (Republican)
Lisa Marie (Republican)
Daniel C. Fowler (Republican)
Ron James (Republican)
Terri Pickens (Democrat)
Maxine Durand (Democrat)
Chanelle Torrez (Democrat)
Jill C. Kirkham (Democrat)
Melissa-Sue Robinson (Libertarian)
Paul Sand (Libertarian)
Pro-Life (Constitution)
John R. Stegner (Independent)

For a full list of the Federal and State Candidates, click HERE.

