Mountain Home mom recovering after foster dog attack, grateful for community support

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KIVI) -- A Mountain Home mother is recovering from serious injuries after the family's foster dog attacked her while she was holding her infant daughter.

Natasha Chapman said the attack happened on Friday, Feb. 20. Her 4-year-old daughter, Atalie, was home from school, and her husband, Nate, was at work in Eagle when the family's foster dog, Bodie, a Lab Catahoula mix, attacked her while she was holding her 11-month-old baby.

"So I tossed her out of the way and just went back to fighting him off," Chapman said. “He had bit down on, I think this arm first, and then this arm, and like he had bitten all over and then at one point he had my face and my ear.”

Bodie had been with the family since November. Chapman said they were actively looking to rehome him and that the attack was unexpected.

"It was totally out of character. I would never have a dog that I thought was dangerous," Chapman said.

While Chapman was being attacked, Atalie ran down the street screaming for help until a neighbor came to their rescue.

"I was sitting on the floor, and the neighbor came in, and she scooped up the baby who was just crawling around. And she immediately started calling everybody for me," Chapman said.

Mountain Home Police arrived quickly, and four officers stayed for more than two hours caring for the girls.

"Then the cops really took over taking care of the girls. I guess they had them in the cop car and were playing with them," Chapman said.

The community response extended beyond that day. Friends brought food, others offered furniture — because Chapman now has to sleep upright to restore blood flow to her ear. Plus, a local jiu-jitsu gym offered free classes for Atalie, including purchasing her a gi.

Bodie was euthanized following the attack, a decision Chapman said she is still struggling with.

"I have a lot of guilt because my daughter misses him so much. She tells me every day she misses Bodie. I have all this guilt because it feels like I triggered something. Which logically I know that I didn't because I wasn't hurting him,” Chapman said. “Since I'm the one who was attacked, I feel like I had to have done something to set him off, and he was like my daughter's best friend," Chapman said.

Chapman said she can currently hear out of her left ear, but there is still limited blood flow, and doctors have told her there is a chance she could lose it. She is also dealing with nerve damage that has left part of her face paralyzed.

Despite her injuries, Chapman said she is grateful for the outpouring of support from her neighbors.

"They just embraced my family and have helped us so much. It's been insane," Chapman said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. ­­­KIVI verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

