Idaho Falls pastor returns home after harrowing escape from Israel-Iran conflict zone

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — What began as a spiritual journey to the Holy Land quickly transformed into a desperate mission for survival. Alicia Ramos, an Idaho Falls pastor, is finally home after being caught in the crossfire of the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Ramos was part of a group of 117 women pastors from across the United States. As the only representative from Idaho, she found her pilgrimage abruptly interrupted by the sound of sirens and falling bombs.

As the conflict intensified, her group traveled by bus through danger and even walked to the border in Egypt, all to make it back to her family. Ramos says she quickly realized their pilgrimage had turned into a test of their courage.

"Is it safe? Is it wise that we keep going? Ramos recalled asking. "But there was just this clear consensus across the board that we were supposed to be there."

Faith Amid Conflict

While explosions echoed above, the pastors didn’t scramble in panic. Instead, they turned to their faith.

"As much as it was alarming to hear it, the calm and the peace that was over everyone on our trip, there wasn't like a scrambling, running, to the bomb shelters. There was just this calmness," said Ramos.

With airports shuttered by Iranian retaliatory strikes, the group's mission shifted from ministry to evacuation.

"What do we do next? Because now we're in the middle of middle of israel with the 117 women. And how, you know, how do we keep everyone safe?" Ramos recalls. "How are we going to get out of here? The airports are shut down."

Ramos says in the middle of chaos — inside bomb shelters while sirens echoed above — the group made a decision. Instead of panicking, they prayed. She believes those hours of worship helped them find the peace and focus needed to begin mapping out their journey to safety.

"Even though there were still alarms going off, it was just decided that the best option was for us to pray, and make our way across Israel, out of Israel, and into Egypt."

Eventually, the pastors were evacuated from the Galilee region by bus. But even that escape was dangerous. The final leg of their escape required the women to turn off their phones for security and cross into Egypt on foot.

"Think, honestly, when we were told to turn off our phones, my biggest thought was my family back home. because I feel like, to some extent, our families back home, we're working through a lot more difficulty than we were here."

The Long Road to Idaho Falls

While Ramos navigated the border, her husband was 6,000 miles away in Idaho Falls, caring for their five children, all under the age of ten, while waiting for word that his wife was safe.

"You know, it's a war. You never know how long this is going to last," said Ramos.

Late Friday night, her family's fears quickly dissolved. After days of uncertainty, Ramos finally stepped through the airport doors — greeted by those who had been waiting for her the entire time.

"It was a relief. Just the comfort of being home. I have five young kids at home, so they were definitely excited to see their mom."

Ramos mentions that she is still processing everything that occurred during those chaotic days abroad. One thing she will never forget is how ordinary bomb shelters are for families in Israel. Experiencing this reality firsthand has given her a new perspective on the daily challenges people there face.

"This is their normal, you know, it almost becomes like just kind of a routine to them. You know, they would come hop johnson into the, the bomb shelters and, was still joy in their hearts because this is just this is their life."

Ramos confirmed that all 117 women from the delegation have returned safely to the United States.