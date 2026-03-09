Skip to Content
Mental health incident triggers evacuation at Jackson Albertsons

Jackson Police
Published 3:01 PM

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — The Albertsons grocery store on Buffalo Way in Jackson, Wyoming, was evacuated Monday afternoon after police were forced to subdue a person experiencing an alleged mental health crisis.

Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time.

The Jackson Police Department responded to the scene at approximately 12:30 PM following reports of a person armed with a knife inside the building. As police arrived, the person began to harm themself, and the officers fired several non-lethal rounds to subdue them.

The individual in crisis was then rushed to St. John’s Health for medical treatment.

While the Jackson Police Department has confirmed that there is no ongoing threat to the public, the grocery store remains closed for further investigation.

