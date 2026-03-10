Skip to Content
Convicted drug trafficker back in custody after K-9 finds meth during Idaho Falls traffic stop

Jeffery Don Williams
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office
Jeffery Don Williams
By
Published 12:30 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A 41-year-old man on parole for drug trafficking faces new felony charges after Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered methamphetamine hidden in his vehicle during a Sunday night traffic stop.

Jeffery Don Williams was arrested on March 8 and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a traffic stop that took place earlier that night, around 8:30 PM, near the intersection of Pancheri Drive and Dickson Avenue. A deputy spotted and pulled Williams over, knowing he did not have a valid driver’s license. Although Williams told the deputy of his parole status as a convicted drug trafficker and claimed the vehicle contained nothing illegal, a K-9 unit arrived and alerted deputies to the presence of an illegal substance.

According to a BCSO news release, Deputies then searched the vehicle, finding just over 17 grams of Methamphetamine and various items of Drug Paraphernalia in a hidden compartment under the seat.

Williams was subsequently arrested. His preliminary hearing has been set for March 20, 2026.

Seth Ratliff

